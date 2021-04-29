Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 17

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2021, 16:40
Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 17

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 9,284 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally hit 4,796,557, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

This is a new high since April 17 when 9,321 coronavirus cases were registered.

The growth rate reached 0.19% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.01%) and the Altai Republic (0.02%).

Some 3,215 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 716 in St. Petersburg, 632 in the Moscow Region, 229 in the Rostov Region, 176 in the Samara Region and 174 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 267,286 people are ill in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region