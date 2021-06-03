Russia reports over 8,900 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 8,933 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,099,182, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 0.18% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.04%), Adygea and North Ossetia (0.05%).

Some 841 COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past day in St. Petersburg, 770 in the Moscow Region, 158 in the Rostov Region, 155 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 141 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, as many as 264,540 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,876 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,189,357. According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.24%. The Russian capital reported 2,842 new cases a day earlier.

Fifty-seven coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 20,294.

Meanwhile, another 2,682 patients recovered, with 1,070,107 people having recovered from the disease.

Currently, 98,956 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia has documented 393 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 394 the day before, bringing the overall death toll to 122,660. The preliminary lethality rate reaches 2.41%, the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 39 COVID-19 deaths were documented in St. Petersburg, 21 in the Rostov Region, 18 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 16 in the Voronezh Region, 15 in the Samara Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,383 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,711,982. According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,239 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 728 in the Moscow Region, 268 in the Rostov Regioin, 146 in Bashkortostan and 139 in Sakha (Yaklutia).