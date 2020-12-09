Go to the main site
    Russia reports over 26,000 new coronavirus cases

    9 December 2020, 18:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 26,190 in the past day and the total case tally reached 2,541,199, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In the past day, the growth rate did not exceed 1%.

    The lowest growth rates were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, Dagestan and the Republic of Altai (0.6%).

    Moscow confirmed 5,145 new COVID-19 cases in the past day and the city’s total case tally reached 665,218. Some 3,761 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,372 in the Moscow Region, 494 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 396 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 388 in the Republic of Karelia.

    Currently, some 488,689 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

