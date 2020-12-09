Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia reports over 26,000 new coronavirus cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2020, 18:19
Russia reports over 26,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 26,190 in the past day and the total case tally reached 2,541,199, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In the past day, the growth rate did not exceed 1%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, Dagestan and the Republic of Altai (0.6%).

Moscow confirmed 5,145 new COVID-19 cases in the past day and the city’s total case tally reached 665,218. Some 3,761 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,372 in the Moscow Region, 494 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 396 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 388 in the Republic of Karelia.

Currently, some 488,689 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region