Russia reports over 24,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 24,633 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 5,982,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.41%.

Moscow confirmed 4,007 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 2,504 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,938 in St. Petersburg, 531 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 492 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 485 in the Voronezh and Sverdlovsk Regions.

Currently, as many as 468,483 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 4,007 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 4,357 the day before.

The total number of cases has reached 1,467,142. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 103 to 24,484 in the past day and recoveries rose by 7,665 to 1,288,984.

There are currently 157,435 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 719 coronavirus deaths in the past day, down from 764 the day before. The total death toll has reached 149,138. The daily number of fatalities has remained above 700 for two weeks.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.49% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 102 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 35 in the Irkutsk region, 27 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 25 in the Krasnodar region and 22 in the Moscow region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 18,764, bringing the total to 5,359,995.

According to its data, the share of recoveries decreased to 89.6% of the total number of cases.

In the past 24 hours, 2,049 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow followed by St. Petersburg (1,298), the Sverdlovsk Region (439), the Nizhny Novgorod (398) and the Voronezh Region (356).



