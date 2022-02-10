Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 21:45
Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 197,076 over the past day to 13,527,845, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.5%.

As many as 19,446 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 3.63% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 51 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 32 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in two regions.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 22,747 over the past day versus 11,521 a day earlier, reaching 2,558,503.

The growth rate hit 0.9%.

Some 84 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 82 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,768, the crisis center reports.

As many as 24,364 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,118,897.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 701 over the past day to 338,091, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

A day earlier 669 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 106,092 over the past day versus 97,163 a day earlier, reaching 10,909,397.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 80.6% of the total number of those infected.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region