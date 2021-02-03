Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia reports over 16,400 daily COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 February 2021, 15:41
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 16,474 coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally hit 3,901,204, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate reached 0.42%.

Fatalities

As many as 526 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, down from 539 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The overall death toll has reached 74,684.

According to data from the crisis center, the provisional lethality stands at 1.91%.


