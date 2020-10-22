Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia reports over 15,900 new COVID-19 cases

    22 October 2020, 15:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,971 in the past day to 1,463,306, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A 1.1% growth rate in cases was recorded in the past two days.

    The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Dagestan Republic and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Chelyabinsk Region (0.6%).

    Most new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow - 4,413, St. Petersburg - 697, the Moscow Region - 462, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 354 and the Rostov Region - 297.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published