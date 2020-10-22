Russia reports over 15,900 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,971 in the past day to 1,463,306, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

A 1.1% growth rate in cases was recorded in the past two days.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Dagestan Republic and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Chelyabinsk Region (0.6%).

Most new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow - 4,413, St. Petersburg - 697, the Moscow Region - 462, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 354 and the Rostov Region - 297.