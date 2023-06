Russia reports over 13,800 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 13,868 in the past day, the highest daily case tally since the start of the epidemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate rose from 1% to 1.1%. The total COVID-19 case tally in the country reached 1,326,178.