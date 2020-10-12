Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia reports over 13,500 new coronavirus cases

    12 October 2020, 16:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 13,592 in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 1,312,310, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

    The average growth rate dropped from 1.1% to 1%, according to the crisis center.

    The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.3%) and the Chuvash Republic (0.4%).

    Some new 4,395 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 538 in St. Petersburg, 440 in the Moscow Region, 274 in the Rostov Region and 271 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

    Currently, 265,353 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published