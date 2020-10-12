Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2020, 16:21
Russia reports over 13,500 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 13,592 in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 1,312,310, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate dropped from 1.1% to 1%, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.3%) and the Chuvash Republic (0.4%).

Some new 4,395 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 538 in St. Petersburg, 440 in the Moscow Region, 274 in the Rostov Region and 271 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 265,353 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    COVID-19  
