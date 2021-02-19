Go to the main site
    Russia reports over 13,400 daily COVID-19 cases

    19 February 2021, 16:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grew by 13,433 in the past day to 4,139,031, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.

    The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Magadan Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Chechen Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.1%).

    Moscow confirmed 1,972 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 1,087 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 687 in the Moscow Region, 416 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 341 in the Voronezh Region, 320 in the Rostov Region and 292 in the Samara Region.

    Currently, 376,686 people are ill in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

