Russia reports over 11,700 COVID-19 cases in past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,749 in the past day reaching 4,200,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

For a second day in the row fewer than 12,000 daily coronavirus cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.3%.