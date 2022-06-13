Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia reports less than 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for first time since April 2020

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2022, 21:14
Russia reports less than 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for first time since April 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,996 over the past day to 18,379,583, the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

The country reported less than 3,000 new daily cases for the first time since April 14, 2020.

In relative terms, the growth reached 0.02%.

As many as 724 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, or 11.6% lower than the day before. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 39 regions, while in 31 other regions the figure increased.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 180 over the past day against 217 a day earlier, reaching 2,773,720, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 203 over the past day against 206 a day earlier, reaching 1,532,666.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,684 over the past day, reaching 17,798,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier 3,480 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 56 over the past day to 380,076, the crisis center announced. This is the lowest since September 7, 2020.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, the center said.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region