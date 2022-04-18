Russia reports less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 8

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,434 over the past day to 18,084,151, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

The country reports less than 10,000 daily cases for the first time since June 8, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 1,058 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 61 regions, while in 14 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,454 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 497 over the past day versus 603 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,753,810, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 628 over the past day versus 644 a day earlier, reaching 1,512,750.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,324 over the past day, reaching 17,390,465, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.2% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 16,496 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 213 over the past day, reaching 373,713, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 233 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



