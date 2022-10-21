21 October 2022, 17:15

Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,761 over the past day to 21,354,915, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 10,067 new daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,413 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.7% from the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,565 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 660 over the past day versus 711 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,222,393 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 551 over the past day versus 574 a day earlier, reaching 1,781,022.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,672 over the past day, reaching 20,693,493, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier some 18,352 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 93 over the past day, reaching 389,359, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 90 coronavirus deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com