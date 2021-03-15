Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2021, 16:36
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia went up by 9,437 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,400,045, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Monday, TASS reports.

The growth rate stands at slightly over 0.21%. The slowest increase rates are reported in the past 24 hours in the Tyva Region (0.03%), the Sakhalin Region (0.05%) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05%).

In particular, 933 cases were identified in St. Petersburg, followed by the Moscow Region (627), the Nizhny Novgorod (353), the Rostov Region (248) and the Samara Region (235).

Currently, there are 303,975 active cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Russia went up by 404 in the past 24 hours compared to 395 on previous day, taking the total to 92,494, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.1%.

In particular, St. Petersburg recorded 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by the Moscow Region (32), the Voronezh Region (21), the Altai Region (16), the Krasnodar Region (13) and the Leningrad Region (13).


