Russia reports 8,803 daily COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2021, 17:17
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,803 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,771,372 people have been infected so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.19%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Tuva region (0.01%), the Magadan and Altai regions (0.02% each).

Another 706 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 609 in the Moscow Region, 234 in the Rostov Region, 184 in the Samara Region and 177 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, there are 268,145 people with COVID-19 in Russia.


