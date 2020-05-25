Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a record low growth since May 1

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,599 in the past day, a record low growth since May 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A total of 344,481 COVID-19 cases have been registered in all Russian regions. According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases was at a record low rate of 2.6% versus 2.9% a day earlier.

Moscow has confirmed 2,516 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the capital to 163,913. The growth was at a record low level since April 29. The daily growth rate in the capital was 1.6% versus 2% a day earlier.

New 862 COVID-19 cases were also registered in the Moscow Region, 384 in St. Petersburg, 221 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 152 in the Rostov Region, 146 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 123 in the Kaluga Region, 121 in the Samara Region, 120 in the Irkutsk Region, 113 in Dagestan, 111 in the Bryansk Region, 107 in the Yaroslavl Region and 102 in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region.

Some 3,777 new COVID-19 patients (43.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

Now there are 227,641 active coronavirus cases in Russia, with nearly half of them in Moscow (112,080).

Source: TASS



