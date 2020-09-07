Russia reports 5,185 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,185 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 1,030,690, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 23 days in a row, TASS reports.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), Chechnya, the Moscow and Smolensk regions (0.2% each), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, the Kamchatka region, the Nenets autonomous district, the Tula and Kursk regions (0.3% each).

Another 690 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 196 in St. Petersburg, 166 in the Moscow region, while the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 151 cases each.

A total of 169,542 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.



