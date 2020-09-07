Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia reports 5,185 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 September 2020, 20:48
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,185 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 1,030,690, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for 23 days in a row, TASS reports.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), Chechnya, the Moscow and Smolensk regions (0.2% each), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, the Kamchatka region, the Nenets autonomous district, the Tula and Kursk regions (0.3% each).

Another 690 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 196 in St. Petersburg, 166 in the Moscow region, while the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 151 cases each.

A total of 169,542 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.


