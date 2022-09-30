Go to the main site
    Russia reports 37,286 new daily COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths

    30 September 2022, 19:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 37,286 over the past day to 20,985,756, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 38,739 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 2,723 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 24 regions, while in 55 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 3,154 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,341 over the past day versus 3,216 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,195,548 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,836 over the past day versus 1,782 a day earlier, reaching 1,756,476.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 61,225 over the past day, reaching 20,040,988 the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 57,937 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 106 over the past day, reaching 387,269 since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 109 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

