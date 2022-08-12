12 August 2022 17:45

Russia reports 27,810 new daily coronavirus cases, most since March 21

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - New daily coronavirus cases in Russia went up by 27,810 in the past 24 hours from 25,815 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. That’s the most since March 21, when 28,709 coronavirus patients were identified. The total number of cases has reached 18,824.282 since the start of the pandemic, TASS reports.

As many as 2,619 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 3.7% up from the day before. Hospitalizations rose in 41 regions of the country and decreased in 39 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,381 in the past day to 2,892,603, St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 3,229 to 1,581,838.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours rose by 14,320 to 18,104,261, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 5,955 to 2,663,561 in Moscow and by 1,542 to 1,524,698 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia reported 57 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, up from 52 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 383,011. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 20 in the past day to 44,654 and St. Petersburg’s fatalities were up by nine to 34,434.

