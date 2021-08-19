Go to the main site
    Russia reports 21,058 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

    19 August 2021, 17:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 21,058 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,684,531, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

    The relative growth rate stands at 0.32%.

    Moscow reported 2,142 new cases, St. Petersburg - 1,563, the Moscow Region - 949, the Sverdlovsk Region - 511 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 501.

    Currently, 547,777 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment, based on data provided by the crisis center.

    Patients' deaths

    The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 791 compared to 799 the day before. In all, 173,700 patients died of the infection.

    This is the lowest number of daily fatalities in the country since August 9.

    According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.6%.

    Over the past 24 hours, 54 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 33 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, and 32 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk Region each.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 24,017 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the number of new cases for the first time since June 3.

    This is also the highest number since February 4.

    As many as 5,963,054 people (89.2% of all those infected) have recovered nationwide by now.

    St. Petersburg confirmed 5,355 recoveries, Moscow - 2,805, the Moscow Region - 1,679, Crimea - 626 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 512.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

