Russia reports 20,921 coronavirus cases over day, record low since November 11

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia per day increased by 20,921, which is a record low since November 11, the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus on Saturday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was less than 0.6%.

In total, 3,698,273 people have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic - slightly more than 2.5% of the population.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 27,779 per day. A total of 3,109,315 people have already recovered.

The share of patients who were discharged, according to the headquarters, increased to 84.1% of the total number of cases. For five days, the number of recovered exceeds the number of new cases.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rose by 559 over day against 580 a day earlier. A total of 68,971 patients died from coronavirus.

The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 1.86%, the headquarters said.

Moscow

The number of new coronavirus cases in Moscow amounted to 2,668 over the past day. In total, 910,057 cases have been identified in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

The increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.3%. A day earlier, 3,037 cases were identified.