    Russia reports 18,140 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    1 November 2020, 13:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 18,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,618,116, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

    According to the crisis center, the growth rate went down to 1.1%.

    The lowest growth rates were recorded in Chechnya, Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5% each), the Moscow Region, the Chuvashia Region (0.6% each), the Khanty-Mansi and the Mari El regions (0.7% each).

    In particular, another 4,952 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 854 in St. Petersburg, 535 in the Moscow Region, 397 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 334 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

    At present, 374,712 people in Russia continue treatment.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

