Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia reports 18,140 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2020, 13:16
Russia reports 18,140 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 18,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,618,116, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate went down to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in Chechnya, Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5% each), the Moscow Region, the Chuvashia Region (0.6% each), the Khanty-Mansi and the Mari El regions (0.7% each).

In particular, another 4,952 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 854 in St. Petersburg, 535 in the Moscow Region, 397 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 334 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

At present, 374,712 people in Russia continue treatment.

Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region