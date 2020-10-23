Go to the main site
    Russia reports 17,340 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

    23 October 2020, 15:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 17,340 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,480,646 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

    According to TASS calculations, the number of infected individuals in Russia has exceeded 1% of the population.

    The daily growth rate has reached 1.2%, according to the crisis center. In particular, another 472 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 366 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 299 in the Rostov Region, 268 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 256 in the Voronezh Region.

    A total of 335,870 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
