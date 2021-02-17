Russia reports 12,828 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since October 9

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 12,828 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, a new low since October 9, and the total caseload hit 4,112,151, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.31%.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%), the Magadan Region (0.06%), the Altai Republic and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.09%).

Moscow confirmed 1,282 daily COVID-19 cases. Some 1,103 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 470 in the Moscow Region, 419 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 356 in the Voronezh Region, 326 in the Rostov Region, 294 in the Samara Region and 255 in the Chelyabinsk Region.

Currently, 388,123 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.



