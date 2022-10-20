Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia reports 10,067 new daily COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths — crisis center
20 October 2022, 20:40

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,067 over the past day to 21,345,154, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 10,656 new daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,565 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.1% from the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,583 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 711 over the past day versus 1,257 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,222,733 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 574 over the past day versus 687 a day earlier, reaching 1,780,471.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 18,352 over the past day, reaching 20,677,821, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier some 20,859 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 90 over the past day, reaching 389,266, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier 92 coronavirus deaths were registered.


Photo: tass. com

