Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Russia remains our key ally, Nazarbayev

    28 August 2019, 18:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiaryof Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the press service of the Leader of the Nation reports.

    The meeting focused on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian economic integration.

    As the First President of Kazakhstan said the countries had built tens of thousands of joint ventures. Russia is the biggest economic partner of Kazakhstan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the importance of the joint efforts taken for further deepening and widening cooperation between the states.

    «Russia remains our key ally, a partner in all directions. We value our relations and will further develop the ties,» Nazarbayev stated.

    He also expressed confidence that the embassy’s activities would further aim for rapprochement and strengthening of friendly relations between the nations.

    In his turn, the Russian Ambassador said that 'Russia has profound respect for Nursultan Nazarbayev as the founder and architect of independent Kazakhstan, the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation'.

    Besides, the Ambassador noted prospects for further strengthening of foreign policy and security cooperation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024