Russia remains our key ally, Nazarbayev

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 August 2019, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiaryof Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the press service of the Leader of the Nation reports.

The meeting focused on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian economic integration.

As the First President of Kazakhstan said the countries had built tens of thousands of joint ventures. Russia is the biggest economic partner of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the importance of the joint efforts taken for further deepening and widening cooperation between the states.

«Russia remains our key ally, a partner in all directions. We value our relations and will further develop the ties,» Nazarbayev stated.

He also expressed confidence that the embassy’s activities would further aim for rapprochement and strengthening of friendly relations between the nations.

In his turn, the Russian Ambassador said that 'Russia has profound respect for Nursultan Nazarbayev as the founder and architect of independent Kazakhstan, the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation'.

Besides, the Ambassador noted prospects for further strengthening of foreign policy and security cooperation.

