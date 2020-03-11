Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Russia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in all areas of activities, Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 March 2020, 08:35
Russia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in all areas of activities, Nursultan Nazarbayev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting Elbasy emphasized that Russia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in all areas of activities.

The parties discussed partnership issues within the Eurasian Economic Union.

«I believe that the integration association has a great future. As the Honorary Chairman, I will contribute to its further development,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized that relations between the two states are developing in full accordance with the spirit and principles of good neighborliness and alliance.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the issues of cooperation in scientific and educational sphere.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan to the enhancement of integration processes and strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

«We are continuing political dialogue. We regularly meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Governments of our states operate at a rhythmical pace. Last year trade grew by 19.7 percent reaching almost USD20 billion. These are good indicators,» said the President of Russia.

The talkers have also considered the current issues of the international agenda and exchanged views on the situation in the global oil market.


Kazakhstan and Russia   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August