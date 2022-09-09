Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia registers 52,106 new daily COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths — center

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 20:42
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 52,106 over the past day to 19,960,295, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 50,618 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,621 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 45 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 3,611 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,525 over the past day versus 7,896 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,084,354, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,315 over the past day versus 3,249 a day earlier, reaching 1,686,514.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 51,086 over the past day, reaching 18,977,695, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 50,293 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 96 over the past day, reaching 385,165, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 93 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



