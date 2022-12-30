Russia registers 5,810 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center

30 December 2022, 20:20

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia over the past 24 hours totaled 5,810, the number of deaths is 50, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

On Thursday, 6,146 cases of infection and 56 deaths were registered in the country, their total numbers since the beginning of the pandemic are 21,792,982 and 393,654, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased over the day by 7,695 against 7,815 the day before, to 21,200,287.

During the day, 956 infected were taken to hospital in Russia against 1,065 the day before (a decrease of 10.2%).

Photo: tass.com