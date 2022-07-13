Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia registers 3,929 coronavirus cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2022, 19:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 3,929 in the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths increased by 42, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

As many as 3,002 cases and 48 deaths were registered in the country on the previous day, and 18,472,239 and 381,711 since the beginning of the pandemic, respectively.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 1,329, compared with 1,472 on the previous day (down by 10%). The number of patients taken to hospital decreased in 48 regions and increased in 34, with the situation unchanged in another three regions.

The number of recoveries climbed by 3,363 over the past 24 hours compared to 3,209 on the previous day, to 17,897,428.

Situaton in Moscow

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 972 in the past 24 hours compared with 559 on the previous day. That brings the number of cases in the city over the past day to the highest level since April 7 when 1,004 coronavirus cases were reported. The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 2,784,321.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 8 in the past 24 hours in Moscow compared with 13 on the previous day to 44,287, while the number of recoveries increased by 610 to 2,591,312.

Situation in St. Petersburg

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 284 in the past 24 hours compared with 275 on the previous day.

The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,539,934.

The number of recoveries rose by 285 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,502,758, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added 4 to 34,218


