Russia records over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Apr 22
27 July 2022 19:45

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,027 over the past day to 18,554,036, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The country records over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than three months, since April 22.

As many as 1,628 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 1,664 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,673 over the past day versus 2,037 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,807,097, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 946 over the past day versus 794 a day earlier, reaching 1,548,286.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,115 over the past day, reaching 17,953,445, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, some 5,422 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 over the past day, reaching 382,272, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


