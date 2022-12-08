Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,430 over the past day to 21,643,194, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the highest since October 29. A day earlier, 6,935 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,453 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,556 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,697 over the past day versus 1,727 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,267,061, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 863 over the past day versus 872 a day earlier, reaching 1,805,262.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,315 over the past day, reaching 21,043,426, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 6,794 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 392,454, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: TASS



