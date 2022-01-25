Russia records over 67,800 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 67,809 in the past 24 hours to 11,241,109, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.61%.

Over the past day, some 12,837 COVID-19 patients were rushed to hospitals, which is 115% more than a day before, when 5,970 hospitalizations were registered. According to the crisis center, the number of those hospitalized rose in 79 Russian regions.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 18,935 over the past day against 19,509 the day before.

In relative terms, the increase was 0.86%. In total, 2,212,980 cases were reported in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in the city increased by 75 against 71 the day before to 38,514 (1.74% of all cases).

The number of recovered patients in Moscow increased by 3,999 to 1,931,016

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 681. In all, 327,448 patients died of the infection.

Some 655 fatalities were registered the day before. Thus, the country has been documenting fewer than 700 daily deaths caused by the coronavirus infection for ten consecutive days.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has decreased to the level of 2.91%.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 26,404. In all, 10,071,740 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 89.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 841,921.