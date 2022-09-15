Russia records over 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since March 9 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 56,126 over the past day to 20,265,004, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

The country records over 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 9, 2022. A day earlier, 51,735 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 25 regions, while in 56 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 4,481 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 9,079 over the past day versus 8,610 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,125,303, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,635 over the past day versus 3,623 a day earlier, reaching 1,707,632.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 49,752 over the past day, reaching 19,244,856, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 50,251 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 99 over the past day, reaching 385,727, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 98 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com



