    Russia records over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since March 11 — crisis center

    2 September 2022 19:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 50,952 over the past day to 19,629,682, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    The country recorded over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 11. A day earlier, 49,761 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 3,726 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 26 regions, while in 55 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 4,232 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,205 over the past day versus 7,242 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,042,552, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,159 over the past day versus 3,152 a day earlier, reaching 1,664,736.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 37,012 over the past day, reaching 18,672,586, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 38,940 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 384,532, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 95 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
