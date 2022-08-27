Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records over 47,000 new daily coronavirus cases with 90 deaths

    27 August 2022 19:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia registered 47,093 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 19,359,066, TASS reports.

    As many as 4,354 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past day, up from 3,912 the day before. Hospitalizations increased in 49 regions of the country and declined in 34 regions.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,915, down from 7,602 the day before, to 3,004,574 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 4,214 to 1,643,570.

    Coronavirus recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 32,642 to 18,467,738 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center said. As many as 33,709 recoveries were confirmed on Friday. Recoveries increased by 7,469 to 2,772,762 in Moscow and by 4,417 to 1,573,290 in St. Petersburg.

    Coronavirus death toll

    Russia recorded 90 coronavirus fatalities in the past day, the highest daily number since May 26. The total death toll has climbed to 384,000. Moscow’s daily coronavirus death toll went up by 35 to 45,021 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 20 to 34,651.


    Фото: tass.com




    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 12-week low for Wednesday count
    Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
    COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
    Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28