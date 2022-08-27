27 August 2022 19:43

Russia records over 47,000 new daily coronavirus cases with 90 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia registered 47,093 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 19,359,066, TASS reports.

As many as 4,354 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past day, up from 3,912 the day before. Hospitalizations increased in 49 regions of the country and declined in 34 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,915, down from 7,602 the day before, to 3,004,574 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 4,214 to 1,643,570.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 32,642 to 18,467,738 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center said. As many as 33,709 recoveries were confirmed on Friday. Recoveries increased by 7,469 to 2,772,762 in Moscow and by 4,417 to 1,573,290 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 90 coronavirus fatalities in the past day, the highest daily number since May 26. The total death toll has climbed to 384,000. Moscow’s daily coronavirus death toll went up by 35 to 45,021 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 20 to 34,651.

