Russia records over 25,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 25,264 over the past day to 10,292,983, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, some 2,166 cases of the infection were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,351 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 613 cases were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 604 cases in the Perm Region and some 591 COVID-19 cases in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are receiving treatment, decreased to 895,193, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,904 over the past day against 1,906 a day earlier to 2,009,520.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.1%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 81 over the past day against 80 the day before and reached 36,125 (1.8% of all cases).

The number of recovered patients increased over the day by 3,119 to 1,843,148. According to the headquarters, 130,247 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of the fatalities due to COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 1,020 in the past 24 hours versus 1,027 a day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 300,269.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.92%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 60 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in St. Petersburg, 54 deaths were disclosed in the Moscow Region, 39 mortalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 32 deaths - in the Voronezh Region, some 30 deaths were confirmed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 42,322 in the past 24 hours to 9,097,521, which is a new high since the onset of the pandemic.

The previous record high was registered on December 21, when some 40,219 people recovered from the infection. The share of the recoveries increased to 88.4% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,011 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region, some 2,658 people recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,133 recoveries were confirmed in the Voronezh Region, 1,034 - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 1,012 - in the Samara Region.