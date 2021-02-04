Go to the main site
    Russia records over 16,700 daily COVID-19 cases

    4 February 2021, 16:13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 16,714 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total caseload hit 3,917,918, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

    The average growth rate in new cases reached 0.43%.

    The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.06%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Magadan, Sakhalin and Kostroma Regions (0.2%).

    Moscow registered 2,095 new COVID-19 cases. Some 1,571 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 831 in the Moscow Region, 471 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 371 in the Voronezh Region and 363 in the Rostov Region.

    Currently, 452,800 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
