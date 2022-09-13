Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records over 100 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since May 21 — crisis center
13 September 2022, 18:18

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 101 over the past day, reaching 385,530, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The country recorded over 100 COVID deaths for the first time since May 21.

A day earlier 81 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

COVID-19 tally

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 44,045 over the past day to 20,157,143, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 46,488 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,663 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 152.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 79 regions, while in six regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 1,848 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,946 over the past day versus 5,133 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,107,614, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,478 over the past day versus 3,471 a day earlier, reaching 1,700,374.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 48,187 over the past day, reaching 19,144,853, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 35,660 patients recovered.

Photo: tass.com


