Russia records lowest number of COVID-19 cases since August 3
11 October 2022, 16:14

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,970 over the past day to 21,232,963, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

This is the lowest since August 3, when 14,638 cases were registered. A day earlier, 15,661 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,506 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 246.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in five regions, while in 78 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in two more regions. A day earlier, 724 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 880 over the past day versus 887 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,213,628 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,232 over the past day versus 1,216 a day earlier, reaching 1,773,325.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 31,509 over the past day, reaching 20,470,552, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 24,819 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 109 over the past day, reaching 388,404, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 96 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

