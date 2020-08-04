Russia records lowest number of coronavirus cases since April 23

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 5,159 to 861,423 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number is the lowest since April 23, when 4,774 cases were identified. The daily coronavirus growth rate is 0.6%.

The growth rate is the lowest in the Pskov Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%) and the Karachay-Circassian, Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia-Alania regions (0.2%).

The rate stands at 0.3% in the Moscow, Ingushetia, Altai, Kaluga, Ivanovo, Smolensk, Kursk and Trans-Baikal regions.

There are currently 185,601 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients recovered over the past 24 hours has increased by 7,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, in all, 661,471 patients have been discharged. Of these, 1,456 patients were discharged in Moscow, 404 - in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, 310 - in the Murmansk Region, 278 - in the Irkutsk Region, and 276 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The total share of recoveries exceeded 76% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Death toll

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 144 to 14,351 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. Of these, 22 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 13 - in the Arkhangelsk Region, 12 - in Moscow, 10 - in the Altai Region, and nine - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

According to the crisis center, 1.67% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.



