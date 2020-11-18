Go to the main site
    Russia records lowest daily coronavirus case tally since November 11

    18 November 2020, 17:10

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,985 over the past day, the lowest figure since November 11, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew to 1,991,998, according to its data.

    The lowest growth rates over the past day were recorded in the Dagestan Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), Kalmykia and Tatarstan (0.7%).

    Some new 4,174 coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow over the past day, the lowest figure since October 28. Since the start of the pandemic, 526,630 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the capital.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

